Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput unveiled the latest poster from their romantic spoof comedy film today. The makers have finally confirmed the date it is September 6, 2019!

Chhichhore: After receiving a great response on the eccentric trailer of Chhichhore, now the makers have released the latest poster of the film featuring all the ‘Chhichhore’ in one frame. The newest poster features all the cast of Chhichhore in their young and the older avatar in one frame which looks highly exciting.

Makers of Chhichhore took to their social media and shared the latest poster of the film. Sharing the same, the makers write, “आपकी life में थोड़ी Chhichhorapanti लाने आ रहे है हमारे #Chhichhore 6th September को ! 🎉”

The film has a dash of all kind of emotions involved in the bond of friendship: love, anger, humour, sorrow and the makers of Chhichhore have done a commendable job in crafting these friendship bonds with perfection and, the witty, as well as humorous dialogues, have hit the right chords with the audience where everyone is eagerly waiting for the release!

Check out the new poster here:

The movie stars an ensemble cast of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor along with Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Nalneesh Neel. Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together.

Fox Star Studio presents A Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production, Chhichhore Directed by Nitesh Tiwari is all set to hit the theatres on 6th September 2019.

