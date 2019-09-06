Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma starrer was released today and the movie has got mixed reviews so far. Here are five reasons not to watch the college drama film. Read on to know more.

Chhichhore: The much-awaited college drama film Chhichhore featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput was released at the silver screens today. Directed by Nitish Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is based on the life of seven college students from 1992 to the present day. As per reports, Chhichhore is expected to collect Rs 8-10 crores on its opening day.

The comedy-drama also features Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. Chhichore has got mixed reviews from fans and film critics. Taran Adarsh, Anupama Chopra, Rajiv Masand, and others have given 3.5 stars out of 5.

Here are 5 reasons not to watch Chhichhore:

1. Directed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, fans high expectations from the movie but as per reviews, the college drama is said to be a bundle of cliches. Chhichhore has every punchline that audience will expect from a college-themed movie and it makes it boring as the audience wants to watch something different.

2. The main characters of the movie Shraddha and Sushant do not fit into the role perfectly because of old prosthetics. Shraddha’s expression remains the same in the movie. The best part about the film is Varun Sharma who completely justifies his role and delivers a remarkable performance.

3. Nitish’s last movie Dangal was a big hit, it featured Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the main lead. The movie was based on a true story of two girls who became India’s first world-class female wrestlers. Chhichhore will not be able to collect as much money as Dangal. Also, Dangal had a huge fan base because of Aamir Khan which Shraddha, Sushant cant compete.

4. The movie seemed quite inconsistent as both the future and past were shown together. Also, the change in background music with the change of scene was difficult to understand and created a lot of confusion. People are comparing the movie with 3 idiots and its definitely not the same.

5. Nitish fails to create the college life magic in the scenes, the movie could have been a memorable one. Chhichhore is a one-time watch and the could have been a little shorter. Also, the target audience of the film will be mostly youth and college students. The songs of the movie are also forgettable and the money spent on them is a total waste.

