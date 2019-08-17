Chhichhore song Fikar Not: Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are currently gearing up for the release of their film Chhichhore. After creating a buzz with the trailer, the makers of the film recently dropped the first song titled Fikar Not. Watch the video here–

Chhichhore song Fikar Not: After impressing the fans with social film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with yer another film Chhichhore. It is a rom-com film which narrates the life of seven friends from 1992 till the present. The film features every aspect of entertainment, starting from drama, romance and comedy. Some days back, the makers of the film released the trailer of the film which created a buzz on the Internet and to incite the audience further, recently, the first song titled Fikar Not launched.

Just as the title of the song suggests, it is stress buster which will lift up your mood completely. The main message behind the song is to smile more and worry less. The song is sung by Dev Negi, Nakash Aziz, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Antara Mitra and Sreerama Chandra and is composed by Pritam. With interesting lyrics and emotions, the song will remind you of your college days.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Nalneesh Neel in supporting roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will hit the silver screens on September 6.

Watch the song of the film here–

Talking about the social media reaction, fans are praising the song and are calling it the only mantra of a happy life. Moreover, film critic Girish Johar also shared his views and called it a well-executed song. Meanwhile, fans are also praising the fresh couple Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput on the screens.

Here are some reactions–

Such a super cool concept and so well executed!! #FikarNot Video from #Chhichore 👌🏽👌🏽https://t.co/J9ZaV38JbY — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) August 17, 2019

I don’t know how you guys managed to pull this off but this is SO FUN AND COOL!! absolutely love the spirit of #FikarNot 🙌🏽 #Chhichhore pic.twitter.com/H8MFeeNzen — jaz (@desiavan) August 17, 2019

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will also appear in action thriller film, which is helmed by Sujeeth and will feature Telugu star Prabhas. The film is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore and will hit the silver screens on August 30.

