Chhichhore song Fikar Not: The first song of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Chhichhore titled Fikar Not has been released. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is slated for a release on September 6, 2019.

Chhichhore song Fikar Not: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor have teamed up for Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Chhichhore. A story of 7 friends, the story of Chhichhore travels from 1992 to present day and has found many takers after the makers of the film released the trailer of the film earlier this month. With comedy, romance, dance and drama, Chhichhore has all the elements of an entertaining film.

After receiving a positive reaction to the trailer, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film titled Fikar Not today. As the title suggests, Fikar Not is a fun song that will instantly lift your mood. In the song, the lead characters are seen dancing to the tune in their young as well as old avatar. The lyrics are quite catchy while the hook steps are easy to emulate.

Sung by Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sreerama Chandra and Antara Mitra, Fikar Not has been penned by Amitabh Bhattarcharya and the music is by Pritam. Bosco and Caesar have done the choreography of the song.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Chhichhore also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Nalneesh Neel. Earlier slated for a release on August 30, the film will now hit the screens on September 6.

Along with Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in upcoming films like Dil Bechara and Drive. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for her debut with South Film Industry with her much anticipated film Saaho alongside Prabhas. She will also be seen in films like Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

