Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Chhichhore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is based on the theme of friendship and college life and will hit the theatres on September 6. Recently, while giving an interview, Sushant revealed that he made everyone listen to Jo Jeetha Wohi Sikandar song before shooting.

Chhichhore: After films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey, Student of the Year and Half Girlfriend, it seems filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all set to make everyone revisit their college time nostalgia with his next film titled–Chhichhore which will hit the theatres on September 6. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles, the film is purely a tribute to college life and friendship.

Currently, the entire team is busy promoting their film Chiichhore. Recently, while giving an interview, the lead star Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he used to play 90’s songs like Jo Jeetha Wohi Sikandar and Govinda songs to help him get into that zone. He also revealed that audio impulses help him get the character well and energizes him internally. The hardworking actor also reveals that he practices this in his every film as there is always a song for every character.

The team further added saying that it was the nostalgic factor that inspired them to give energetic shots every day. From pens, tape recorders, hostel rooms to landlines, everything made them even more excited and perform better than expected.

Watch the full interview here–

It seems that the entire team of Chhichhore is much excited for the film and left no stone unturned to justify their roles. In an interview, Shraddha also revealed that Chhichhore is very special for Nitesh as he revisited his entire college life during the film. Reports reveal that the makers have also planned to hold special screenings for the film in 10 cities for only the college kids that include–Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata and Patna.

Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor will collaborate with Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time so it will be interesting to watch the fresh couple in college theme-based film. Further, the film will also mark the third collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after films like Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. Both the films performed well at the box office and also garnered appreciations from the audience as well as critics and it is said that Chhichhore might also follow the same footsteps.

