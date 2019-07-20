Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore is among the much-awaited films of the year. Recently, the reports revealed that the release date of Chhichhore has been pushed forward and will now hit the theatres on September 6, 2019.

Chhichhore: Bollywood stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Chhichhore. As per the recent buzz, due to the recent change in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Saaho’s release date, the release date of Chhichhore has also been pushed forward. The earlier reports revealed that Saaho was set to release on Independence Day with John Abraham’s Batla House and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal but in order to avoid the clash, the makers shifted the release date of Saaho to August 30.

Due to this shift, Saaho and Chhichhore were all set to face a clash on August 30 but as per the recent reports, the director of Chhichhore, Nitesh Tiwari has changed the release date of the film to September 6.

However, this is not confirmed yet, a source close to the producers of the film Chhichhore, Sajid Nadiadwala has denied to all such reports regarding the change in the release date of the film. Talking about the film, Chhichhore is a rom-com film which also features Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Varun Sharma in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Saaho is an action thriller film which is helmed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-series. Saaho is among the highly anticipated films whose teaser garnered more than 80 million views on YouTube. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Jacqueline Fernandez and Supreeth in supporting roles.

