Chhichhore: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Chhichhore. The rom-com film narrates the story of three friends from the year 1992 till present and is among the highly anticipated films of the year. As per the recent buzz, the trailer of the much-awaited film will be out of friendships day. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and Nalneesh Neel in supporting roles.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. As per reports, both Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput will be collaborating for the first time and recently, the lead pair has shot for the theme song. Moreover, the film will also clash with Shraddha Kapoor’ and Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Saaho is an action thriller film which is produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore. It is predicted that Chhichhore will have to face stiff competition as Saaho is among the most awaited films and the first teaser of the film garnered over 80 million views on YouTube.

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in dance drama film Sreet Dancer 3D with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The film is the sequel of 2015 film ABCD 2 of 2015. Shraddha Kapoor last appeared in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor which performed well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is best known for films like Shuddh Desi Romance, M Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Kedarnath. After finishing up the promotional work for Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput will gear up for Dil Bechara which is a rom-com film with Saif Ali Khan and Drive with Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez.

