Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor wrap up first schedule of the shoot, see photos

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Chhichhore first schedule concluded recently. Director Nitesh Tiwari, along with the entire crew, posed for a picture as the team wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

The movie shoot began on September 30th in Mumbai. The director of the film Nitesh had shared a tweet to announce the same that very day, He said today is a very special day as the shooting of his next film Chhichoore starts today, he even thanked director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala for helping him in his journey.

Chhichhore movie is set in an engineering college and portrays Sushant and Shraddha as college-goers in the first half and middle-aged characters in the other half. The recently released quirky poster bears the famous Hindi saying Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi he rehti hai on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old. By the look of the poster seems like the movie is going to be an out if the box hit.

The film also features Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Navin Polishetty in pivotal roles. The movie is set to hit the silver screen on August 30, 2019.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath teaser got release yesterday that is October 30, 2018, and in a span of just 22 hours, it has garnered 7.3 million views. Whereas Shraddha Kapoor is working on her next movie which is a biopic of Sania Nehwal.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor… #Chhichhore first shooting schedule concludes… Next schedule from mid-Nov… Directed by Nitesh Tiwari… Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala… Co-produced by Fox Star Studios… 30 Aug 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/OecCLdRsJC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018

