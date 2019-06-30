Chhichhore: A new video from the sets of Chhichhore have surfaced the internet where Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and the team can be seen having fun on the sets and laughing their heart out! see video

Chhichhore: One of the much-awaited movies of this year starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, and many others is all set to release on August 30. To share the news of the movie releasing in just two months, the makers of the films recently released a BTS video from the sets where the actors could be seen having one blast of a moment!

Talking about the video, the film director Nitesh Tiwari shared the video fn his official twitter handle earlier today and wrote The real laughter is here The reel Laughter is on its way. 2 months to Chhichhore. The 50-second Behind the scenes video is a fast forward journey of stars from the muhrat clap to the wrap party. In it, we can also see producer Sajid Nadiadwala partying with actors, director, and team.

The movie Chhichoore is based on Engineering college and sees Sushant, Shraddha age from college to middle-aged successful people. A few months back they had shared another quirky poster from the movie with poster Kutte Ki Dum Tedhi Ki Tedhi and featured in the cast as old and young characters.

Apart from starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, the movie Chhichhore also features Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty. Directed by Dangal director Nitesh, the movie is set to release on August 30, 2019.

So proud to present the trailer of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya starring my friend @NaveenPolishety. Hope you guys will find it as interesting as I have. Best wishes to the entire team. Chimpeyandi.#AgentSSA#AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreyahttps://t.co/SudULIDosv — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) June 7, 2019

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree and will be next seen in Remo D Souza Street Dancer 3D whereas Sushant Singh Rajput who was last seen in Kedarnath will start filming for his next- Drive soon.

#Chhichhore graduation ceremony 🙂 What a talented cast and team we had. Can't wait to start stitching together wonderful moments we have created on-screen. The infinite off-screen moments will remain with me for a lifetime to cherish.@NGEMovies @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/Mu7Yjm8jO8 — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) April 8, 2019

