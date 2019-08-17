Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Chhichhore is all set to hit the box office on September 6. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the plot of the movie revolves around 7 friends. Tahir Raj Bhasin talked about his character in the film. Scroll down to read more.

Chhichhore: Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore is all set to hit the silver screens soon. The romantic comedy features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles. The film is slated to release on September 6. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie showcases the life of seven friends from 1992 to the present day.

Mardaani actor Tahir Raj Bhasin talked about how he prepared for the role in the movie. He will be seen playing the role of Derec who is one of the seven friends. The actor told media, before shooting for the movie he stayed in IIT-Bombay with college students to fit into the role properly. He internalises every role before the shooting starts.

In the film, Tahir will be seen playing the character of a sports champion who is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B). The movie is inspired by director Nitesh Tiwari’s engineering college life.

Tahir said he spent a week the hostel with IIT-B students before the filming began. The actor believes having a closer look at every character offered to him by a filmmaker. After moving to the campus he used the same gym, ate at the student’s canteen to fit into their lives. He studied the dynamics of student life very closely and that made him ready to play the role of an engineering college student.

On the work front, Tahir was last seen in Manto, Force 2 and Mardaani. Post-Chhichhore, the actor will be seen in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App