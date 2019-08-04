Chhichhore trailer audience and celebrity reaction: Romantic drama comedy movie Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles received a thumbs up from many celebrities and fans. Take a look at the trailer inside.

Chhichhore trailer audience and celebrity reaction: The trailer of the much-awaited movie of the year Chhichhore starring Sharddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput is out. From getting young to old, the trailer gives us glimpses of many comical scenes among which there is romance and drama involved too. As the trailer of the film released about a few minutes back, twitter is already trending with the hashtag #Chhichhoretrailer as the fans and celebrities are all praises for the Shradhha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer movie.

The romantic comedy-drama movie is all set to release on September 6 as it had to be shifted after Shraddha Kapoor’s second release Saaho date shifted to August 30, 2019. Avoiding box office clash with Prabhas starrer Saaho, the makers of Chhichhore decided to shift the release date to September 6, 2019. The movie has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and bankrolled under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, the movie also stars Varun Sharma as Sexa, Prateik Babbar s Raggie, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Wolf Rajput as Mox, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Saharsh Shukla as Bevda, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, and Nalneesh Neel as Raju. The movie is touted to be one of the biggest releases of this year as it focuses on friendship and will show Shraddha Kapoor in this role for the very first time.

Check out the trailer of the movie here:

As fans praise the Chhichhore trailer, let’s take a look at what Twitterati feels. From calling it a must-watch to a laughter riot, fans are calling it a simple effective movie. Lets take a look at the tweets here:

Simple. Effective. #Chhichhore trailer highlights the spirit of friendship wonderfully [well-timed on #FriendshipDay]… Also, here's the new release date: 6 Sept 2019… #ChhichhoreTrailerhttps://t.co/YLQq0yGAy6 — Himanshu Mehta (@Himanshumehtaa1) August 4, 2019

Quick review#Chhichhore trailer is laughter riot and emotional I loved the trailer very much my full review of #Chhichhore

Trailer is coming soon on my YouTube stay tune and enjoy#Chhichhoretrailerhttps://t.co/gruZ8lbO3D — Ashish movies review (@AshishJ54785286) August 4, 2019

Joginder Tuteja, Bollywood critic and trade analyst wrote that the trailer caught him by a pleasant surprise. Love the realness, and also the fact that it is endearing. From moments to dialogues, visuals, the film is a must-watch.

#ChhichhoreTrailer – Have to mention that this one totally caught me by (pleasant) surprise. Love the real-ness and also the fact that it is so endearing. The moments, dialogues, visuals – everything that just makes this one a film that would be much awaited on its arrival – 1 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 4, 2019

Simple. Effective. #Chhichhore trailer highlights the spirit of friendship wonderfully [well-timed on #FriendshipDay]… Also, here's the new release date: 6 Sept 2019… #ChhichhoreTrailer: https://t.co/ehGKHBpbQn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2019

Hey, Karan Johar…

This is what college life seems to be, not like your drama content. #Chhichhore #ChhichhoreTrailer https://t.co/ctWoS3cV3v — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) August 4, 2019

A perfect mixture of college life, after college life and never ending dosti❤This trailer will surely leave you spellbound with lots of hilarious moments & some cry moments as well. A PERFECT TRAILER n *FILM* TO CELEBRATE FRIENDSHIP DAY💫👭👫👬#ChhiChhoreTrailer pic.twitter.com/rwS5ljoEtp — ѕнrαddнα'ѕ ɢeмѕ (@_ShraddhaKGems) August 4, 2019

