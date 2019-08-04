Chhichhore trailer audience and celebrity reaction: The trailer of the much-awaited movie of the year Chhichhore starring Sharddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput is out. From getting young to old, the trailer gives us glimpses of many comical scenes among which there is romance and drama involved too. As the trailer of the film released about a few minutes back, twitter is already trending with the hashtag #Chhichhoretrailer as the fans and celebrities are all praises for the Shradhha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer movie.
The romantic comedy-drama movie is all set to release on September 6 as it had to be shifted after Shraddha Kapoor’s second release Saaho date shifted to August 30, 2019. Avoiding box office clash with Prabhas starrer Saaho, the makers of Chhichhore decided to shift the release date to September 6, 2019. The movie has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and bankrolled under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, the movie also stars Varun Sharma as Sexa, Prateik Babbar s Raggie, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Wolf Rajput as Mox, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Saharsh Shukla as Bevda, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, and Nalneesh Neel as Raju. The movie is touted to be one of the biggest releases of this year as it focuses on friendship and will show Shraddha Kapoor in this role for the very first time.
Check out the trailer of the movie here:
As fans praise the Chhichhore trailer, let’s take a look at what Twitterati feels. From calling it a must-watch to a laughter riot, fans are calling it a simple effective movie. Lets take a look at the tweets here:
Joginder Tuteja, Bollywood critic and trade analyst wrote that the trailer caught him by a pleasant surprise. Love the realness, and also the fact that it is endearing. From moments to dialogues, visuals, the film is a must-watch.