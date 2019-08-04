Chhichhore trailer: Trailer of the upcoming film Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to release today. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 30 and will clash with Saaho.

The wait for the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore is almost over. To mark the occasion of Friendship Day, the makers of the film are all set to treat the fans with the trailer today, i.e August 4, 2019. Based against the backdrop of an engineering college, Chhichhore is a story of 7 friends and will witness the lead actors age from college students to middle-aged people. The film has also been touted as a riveting story of today’s generation.

One of the first people to view Chhichhore trailer was Aamir Khan, who has previously worked with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari in Dangal. Speaking about the superstar’s reaction, the director told a news portal that he was slightly nervous when Aamir walked in. He was hoping to get appreciation from him.

After watching the trailer, Aamir was very happy. He loved it and was laughing. However, he also got emotional by the end of the trailer. This moved the filmmaker as he gave them such a big surprise by this wonderful gesture. He concluded that he will cherish this for a long time.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of the film have also released behind the scenes video to raise excitement among the fans. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Chhichhore also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles. Slated for a theatrical release on August 30, 2019, the film will clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho at the cinema screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App