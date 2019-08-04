Chhichhore trailer released: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari has released his upcoming movie Chhichhore's trailer today, which also marks Friendship Day. Chhichhore is a multi starrer movie that is slated to release on September 30, 2019. Here are some of the interesting facts about the Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer.

Chhichhore trailer released: Baaghi fame Shradha Kapoor and Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Chhichhore’s trailer is finally out. The trailer has been released by the makers of the film today, August 4, 2019, which also marks Friendship Day. Chhichhore trailer has already garnered 35K views within 20 minutes of its release on YouTube and still counting. The upcoming romantic comedy has some interesting and exciting things that will compel you to watch the film.

Check out some of the interesting facts about Chhichhore here:

1. Chhichhore has been directed by none other than Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Stree actor Shradhha Kapoor and Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles.

2. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019, and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Saaho.

3. Chhichore is a multi-starer which has ace actors like Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Nalneesh Neel. The film is set to offer a great college experience that one would have had lived during their time.

4. Flim plot- It is a story of a group of friends from the same university, and how their life goes from 1992 to the present day. It is the story of the separation of friends and growing into the different worlds.

5. In the trailer, Sushant is seen flirting with a Shraddha, who portrays the character, Maya. The movie is revolved around a bunch of friends going to university who in later go on to live their separate lives. The trailer of the film is very unusual from the other movie trailers. All the characters are entirely driven from the old era of films revolving around friendship.

