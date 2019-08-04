Chhichhore trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore is finally out. Helmed by Nitesh Kumar and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Chhichhore will have a theatrical release on September 6, 2019.

Chhichhore trailer review: It’s Friendship Day and the makers of the upcoming film Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor have treat for the cinema-going audience, i.e the trailer of the film. Chhichhore is the story of 7 college friends, their bond and how they journey overlap after several years post an unfortunate incident. Directed by Nitesh Kumar, who has previously directed Dangal, Chhichhore takes you on an emotional ride and is definitely worth a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput is a guy next door as Anni while Shraddha Kapoor plays Maya who is quite a popular girl in college owing to her adorable looks. They are joined by Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek and Saharsh Shukla as Bevda. The comic timing of Varun Sharma is on point while Tahir Raj Bhasin has delivered a solid performance. It will be interesting to witness how they come together and become friends for life. Furthermore, what causes them to separate and eventually reunite.

Backed with a strong story and impressive performances, the trailer of the film also gives a glimpse into the songs and a dance number. However, one is likely to reminded of films like 3 idiots and Student Of The Year with the treatment of the film.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore trailer:

How the film does at the box office will only be determined by the buzz around the film on days preceding film release and word of mouth. Interestingly, the film was earlier slated for a clash with Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on August 30. However, the trailer of the film has confirmed that the release date has been shifted to September 6.

