Chhichhore trailer: Slated for a theatrical release on August 30, Chhichhore is up for a clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho. The trailer of Chhichhore will release today to mark the occasion of Friendship Day.

Chhichhore trailer: Film clashes on big Friday in the Indian Film Industry are no new news. Every Friday, one or the other film is battling it out at the cinema screens to win the approval of the audience. Ahead of the trailer release of Chhichhore today, it is apparent that the film will clash with Saaho at the box office on the day of its release, i.e August 30. Interestingly, both the films star Shraddha Kapoor as its female lead. While Shraddha is paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore, she is joining forces with Prabhas for Chhichhore.

On being asked about the box office clash by a news portal, Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari responded that he wishes the clash could be avoided. Chhichhore was the only film slated for a release on a particular day for 10 months. Within a month before the release, it is now not the only film releasing on the day. One cannot be happy about this.

He added that Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios have dealt with such a situation in the past and are more experienced to decide the next course of action. He will be happy with whatever they decide since it will be in the film’s best interest. Saaho was earlier slated for a clash with Mission Mangal and Batla House on Independence Day 2019 but it was later postponed to August 30.

According to the latest buzz, the makers of Chhichhore are planning to move the release date to September 6, pushing Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando to a later date. However, no official statement has been made so far in this regard. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is a story of 7 friends and also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles.

