Chicken Noodle Soup song released: Popular K-pop band BTS’ J Hope and singer Becky G’s latest song Chicken Noodle Soup has been released on YouTube. The song is a recreation of the giving the iconic hip-hop song. The song has garnered more than one million views within a few hours of its release on the internet. The song, which has been titled ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ is a remake of the popular song by American musician, DJ Webstar and rapper Young B.

Watch the full video song here:

Reports say that J-Hope has written the rap lyrics in Korean while Becky G has expressed her lyrics in Spanish for the Chicken Noodle Soup song. J-Hope yesterday announced that American singer Becky G and he will make a surprise announcement regarding their collaboration on a new release. Meanwhile, the song got released a few hours back today, September 27, 2019. As per reports, the brand new video song has 50 dancers from around the world participating in it.

Becky G also wrote on Twitter that the song would be out today at 6:00 PM. However, it has already been released on the internet. Check out the Tweet here:

In another Tweet, Becky said that her secret is now out, and that is none other than her latest song, “Chicken Noodle Soup”. Check out the Tweet below:

— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) September 26, 2019

Here’s the original song by DJ Webstar and rapper Young B: Watch

