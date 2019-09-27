Chicken Noodle Soup song released: Popular K-pop band BTS’ J Hope and singer Becky G’s latest song Chicken Noodle Soup has been released on YouTube. The song is a recreation of the giving the iconic hip-hop song. The song has garnered more than one million views within a few hours of its release on the internet. The song, which has been titled ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ is a remake of the popular song by American musician, DJ Webstar and rapper Young B.
Watch the full video song here:
Reports say that J-Hope has written the rap lyrics in Korean while Becky G has expressed her lyrics in Spanish for the Chicken Noodle Soup song. J-Hope yesterday announced that American singer Becky G and he will make a surprise announcement regarding their collaboration on a new release. Meanwhile, the song got released a few hours back today, September 27, 2019. As per reports, the brand new video song has 50 dancers from around the world participating in it.
Becky G also wrote on Twitter that the song would be out today at 6:00 PM. However, it has already been released on the internet. Check out the Tweet here:
Chicken noodle soup anyone? 🍜 Soon!! 6pm KST 😜 @BTS_twt #CNS pic.twitter.com/xnkgAAVgdN
— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) September 27, 2019
In another Tweet, Becky said that her secret is now out, and that is none other than her latest song, “Chicken Noodle Soup”. Check out the Tweet below:
The making of Secrets. 📹 When I recorded this song, I cried, I screamed, & I spoke a story so real to me. 🖤 What lyric from Secrets do you guys relate to most? #SecretsOutNow https://t.co/p6FWWhd9ph pic.twitter.com/jKIRyYWYHk
— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) September 26, 2019
Here’s the original song by DJ Webstar and rapper Young B: Watch