Children's Day 2019: Taking a break from Dostana 2 shoot, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen celebrating the special day with kids in Chandigarh. Watch video.

Children’s Day 2019: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently working on his upcoming film Dostana 2 which is being shot in Chandigarh. On the special occasion of Children’s Day, the actor took an off from the busy schedule and celebrated with the kids in Chandigarh. Children’s Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru who dedicated his life to educating children and youth. Many Bollywood stars are celebrating the day by sharing pictures on social media and so is Lukka Chuppi actor Kartik.

Talking about Kartik’s upcoming film, Dostana 2 is the sequel of Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana which was released in 2008. The upcoming romantic comedy is being directed by Collin D’Cunha and features Kartik, Lakshya and Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead. In the film, Kartik and Lakshya will be seen romancing each other. Lakshya is a new face in Bollywood who has earlier worked in some TV serials. It will be interesting to see the new genre film.

Dostana 2 is being produced by Karan Johar and is slated to release next year. Much information about the film has not been released yet as the shooting just kickstarted last month. Taking a break from the shoot, Kartik was spotted spending with kids in some school. The actor also distributed chocolates and had a good time with them.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Lukka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon. Apart from Dostana, the actor has many films in his kitty, He will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan and Anees Bazmees Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani. Both films are slated to release at the box office next year. The actor recently completed the shoot for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.

