Thursday, November 14, 2024
Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch With Your Kids

Celebrate this Children's Day with a list of movies that you can watch with your children today. Below are the top 5 classic films that are perfect for this Children’s Day. Find out where you can watch them:

Children's Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch With Your Kids

November 14th is celebrated as Children’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Children’s day is every kid’s favourite as on this day, they don’t just get to skip studies, but also school authorities organise different functions to celebrate this occasion. As parents and teachers, the best way to celebrate this day is by helping them learn some valuable life lessons with a slight touch of entertainment. So for that, take a look at the 5 best Bollywood films which your kids will surely enjoy and also learn from them.

Taare Zameen Par

Helmed by ‘Mr Perfctionist’ Aamir Khan, the film should have to be on your top 5 list to watch with your kids. ‘Taare Zameen Par’ shared an important message for the kids and parents too. The story was about an 8-year-old kid who was sent to boarding school due to his poor academic results. An art teacher at the boarding school understands his problems and helps him to manage dyslexia.

Koi… Mil Gaya

A film which no 90s kid will ever forget, and it’s the best occasion to watch this amazing sci-fi film with the young ones. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the film showcased the story of a mentally challenged kid Rohit (played by Hrithik) who becomes friends with an alien, Jaadoo, who helps Rohit to overcome his mental problem and blesses him with special powers which changes Rohit’s life forever.

Bhootnath

A horror-comedy film which got all the elements to get you and your kids attached to the very end. The story was about a kid, Banku, who becomes friends with a ghost (played by Amitabh) and does mischievous things along with him. Soon after Banku realises it’s time for Bhootnath to leave, it breaks his heart. But a true friend will never leave you crying and nor does Bhootnath. Watch this film with your kids to know what doest Bhootnath do to bring a smile to Banku’s face.

Chillar Party

A perfect film to watch with your kids to help them learn some valuable life lessons like friendship and relationships. The story showcased a group of friends who call themselves ’Chillar Party,’ soon after they found out about a new law about capturing stray dogs has been made, they oppose it. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl, the film received the Best Children’s Film award at 59th National Awards.

Stanley Ka Dabba

Another top film to watch with the kids. ‘Stanley ka Dabba’ showcased the story of a school-going kid Stanley and a greedy teacher, who has a habit of eating children’s tiffins, when Stanley comes under his radar he asks the kid to bring his own tiffin or stop coming to school. Now, what will the fourth-grade kid do? Watch this comedy-drama flick to get your answers.

