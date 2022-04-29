Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, has found an OTT streaming partner. The film was released in theatres around the world today, April 29, and an official announcement regarding the OTT release date is expected in the coming weeks. The Koratala Siva-directed film is special for Mega family fans because it features the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired Acharya’s post-theater digital streaming rights. The Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan film could be available for streaming on Amazon Prime at least three weeks after its theatrical release. According to reports, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video in May.

After Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam, Acharya will be Amazon Prime Video’s next big-league outing in the Telugu OTT space in 2022. An official announcement regarding Acharya’s OTT release date is expected in the near future.