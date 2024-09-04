Filmstars Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu have extended their support to flood-affected victims of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by donating Rs 1 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi took to X and expressed concern over the loss of lives and the hardships caused to people due to floods in the Telugu states.

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద ప్రభావం వల్ల ప్రజలకు కలిగిన, కలుగుతున్న కష్టాలు నన్ను కలిచివేస్తున్నాయి. పదుల సంఖ్యలో అమాయక ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో విషాదకరం. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల నిర్దేశంలో రెండు ప్రభుత్వాలు శాయశక్తులా పరిస్థితిని మెరుగు పరచడానికి కృషి చేస్తున్నాయి.

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 4, 2024

Announcing his financial support to the two states amid the floods, he wrote, “We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help in providing relief to the people in both the states.”

Mahesh Babu also shared a post on X, urging everyone to do their bit to help the victims.

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 3, 2024

“In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana. Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions. I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger,” Mahesh Babu wrote.

Actor Allu Arjun also extended financial aid to the victims.

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 4, 2024

In a post on X, he shared that he donated “Rs 1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

“I’m saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate Rs1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone’s safety,” Allu Arjun wrote on X on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, NTR Jr also donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund.

He took to X to express his concern for those affected by the floods and said he is “deeply moved” by the recent floods in two Telugu states and is announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakh for each of the two affected states.

“I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster,” the English translation of his post in Telugu read.

Earlier, the Telangana government released an assessment report on the damages caused by heavy rains and floods in the state recently.

Based on initial estimates, the total loss is Rs 5,438 crore, as per the report released by the Telangana CMO on Monday.The losses have been estimated as — Roads and Building Department -Rs 2,362 crore. Energy Department (damage to electrical installation) Rs 175 crore, crop loss (in 415000 acres) – Rs 415 crore, irrigation (repair to minor tanks) – Rs 629 crore.

Further, the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development suffered a loss of Rs 170 crore, the Medical and Health Department- of Rs 12 crore, the Animal Husbandry Department suffered a loss of Rs 25 crore, the Municipal Administration suffered a loss of Rs 1150 crore and damages of public properties estimated up to Rs 500 crore, as per the report.110 relief camps were organized and more than 4000 people were shifted to these camps safely, the government report said.

