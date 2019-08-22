Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently all set for his film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, turns a year older today. On his special day, Ram Charan has also wished the actor with an adorable post. Recently, while giving an interview, on being asked how does he manage to perform stunts at this age, he revealed that as soon as he enters his film sets, he feels like this is his arena.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Reports reveal that the megastar waited for approximately 12 years to bring the story of the Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy into recognition. The teaser of the film launched some days and has created a buzz on social media. Directed by Surender Reddy, the teaser was a complete visual treat to the fans.

The most important part that pulled the attention was Chiranjeevi performing all the action sequences at the age of 63. Recently, in an interview, Chiranjeevi revealed that whenever he enters the sets, he gets filled with energy, He added that when he was in politics, he hardly got time to smile and was very occupied but when he entered his film sets, he feels like this is his arena. His body language and mood everything gets changed when he does films.

He further said that he never says no to anything. He revealed that there is an underwater sequence in Sye Raa, the director planned it for 2 days. When Chiranjeevi reached the sets, he completed the entire sequence in two hours and came back to his house.

Sye Raa is directed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled under the banners of UV Creations, Excel Entertainment, and AA Films. The biographical drama film is among the highly anticipated films that will hit the theatres on October 2. The film also features Sudeep, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles

