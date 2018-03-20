"Everyone has forgotten about the village atmosphere but Sukumar has rightly captured the emotions of the people and village politics, said Chiranjeevi while discussing his son Ram Charan's movie, Rangasthalam. The 62-year-old actor made his television debut by hosting the fourth season of Meelo Evaru Koteewarudu.

Khaidi No. 150 actor Chiranjeevi while attending an event of the action drama Rangasthalam in Visakhapatnam said, “Everyone has forgotten about the village atmosphere but Sukumar has rightly captured the emotions of the people and village politics. May be because he comes from a village, he has been able to narrate the film in a more authentic way. I am confident that this film will receive a National Award, and if it doesn’t, it will be a big injustice to the film.”

The movie that star cast Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan is seen sharing the screen with Samantha Akkineni. The 62-year-old actor also revealed that he has already seen the film. “From the beginning to the end, it is enthralling and I hope everyone likes it. For me, my film Khaidi took me to another level and Rangasthalam will do the same for Ram Charan,” said Chiranjeevi, who is jealous of his son for getting this amazing opportunity. “At the same time, I feel proud as a father,” he stated.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan shares ‘philosophical’ post as he undergoes treatment in London

Chiranjeevi was also rewarded Padma Bhushan from the Government of India in 2006. The actor made his television debut by hosting the fourth season of Meelo Evaru Koteewarudu which aired for the first time on February 13, 2017. He is also a part of Telugu version of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati which will be telecasted from Monday to Thursday at 9:30 pm.

ALSO READ: Revealed! Sara Ali Khan to pair with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gets injured in Bulgaria on sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App