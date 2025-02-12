Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Renowned Telugu star Chiranjeevi recently found himself in the middle of controversy after making comments about not having a grandson to carry forward his family’s legacy. The actor, who was present at the pre-release event of the film Brahma Anandam, spoke about his desire for a male heir, leaving many of his fans disappointed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Renowned Telugu star Chiranjeevi recently found himself in the middle of controversy after making comments about not having a grandson


Renowned Telugu star Chiranjeevi recently found himself in the middle of controversy after making comments about not having a grandson to carry forward his family’s legacy. The actor, who was present at the pre-release event of the film Brahma Anandam, spoke about his desire for a male heir, leaving many of his fans disappointed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Did Chiranjeevi Say?

During his speech at the event, Chiranjeevi shared a personal remark about his family, particularly about his son, Ram Charan, and his granddaughter, Klin Kaara. He said, “When I’m at home, it doesn’t feel like I’m surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I’m a ladies’ hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye… I’m scared that he might again have a girl.”

Chiranjeevi’s comments implied a preference for a male child, which did not sit well with many people. His son, Ram Charan, and his wife, Upasana Konidela, welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara, in 2023.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fans React Strongly to Chiranjeevi’s Remarks

As expected, the actor’s remarks sparked outrage on social media. Many fans and critics took to Twitter and other platforms to express their disappointment.

One user wrote, “Very sad use of words by Chiranjeevi garu here. Ammayi ayithe bhayam enduku? (If it’s a girl, why fear?) They carry the legacy forward the same as boys do, or even better. Publicly making such statements sends a wrong message and takes us backwards. The fact that everyone laughed at his words shows our degenerated thinking!”

Another person commented, “Past few days, Chiranjeevi has been making statements that are tarnishing his own image. First, using inappropriate language on stage, then making comments about girl children not being heirs, and even talking about affairs. Also, he hasn’t openly supported his brother Pawan Kalyan when needed, yet claims to back Janasena.”

A concerned fan tweeted, “Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I respect you as an actor, but I was disappointed by your statement. It came across as misogynistic and suggested that only a male child can carry forward a legacy. Did you really mean this? Are you unhappy with the thought of your son having another daughter, or was this just a joke at Brahmanandam’s film event?”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter? In 2025, the obsession with a male heir still exists. Disappointing, but not surprising. I have a daughter, and I’ve been told by hundreds of people to have a boy next. It feels terrible when people act like we have control over such things.”

Chiranjeevi’s Love for His Granddaughter Klin Kaara

Despite the controversy, Chiranjeevi has publicly shown affection for his granddaughter. In 2023, he proudly announced her birth and revealed her name to the world.

He had tweeted, “And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela.’ Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, the name ‘Klin Kaara’ signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess, will imbibe these qualities into her personality as she grows up.”

This statement showed his love and admiration for his granddaughter, making his recent comments even more surprising to fans who saw him as a progressive and loving grandfather.

Chiranjeevi’s Recent Films and Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar in 2023. While Waltair Veerayya was a hit, Bhola Shankar failed to make an impact at the box office. He will next be seen in Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The film was initially set for a Sankranthi release but has been postponed.

Additionally, he is also set to work on a film directed by Srikanth Odela. Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who was last seen in Game Changer, is preparing for upcoming projects with directors Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.

Also Read: David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

Filed under

Chiranjeevi Ram Charan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names On Feb 24

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names...

Stock Market Shock: Sensex Crashes, Nifty Plunges For 6th Day – Key Stocks Tumble, Investors Panic!

Stock Market Shock: Sensex Crashes, Nifty Plunges For 6th Day – Key Stocks Tumble, Investors...

Entertainment

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals ‘It Was A Battle, Madness’

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic Controversy

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum Darang?

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox