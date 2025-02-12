Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Renowned Telugu star Chiranjeevi recently found himself in the middle of controversy after making comments about not having a grandson to carry forward his family’s legacy. The actor, who was present at the pre-release event of the film Brahma Anandam, spoke about his desire for a male heir, leaving many of his fans disappointed.

What Did Chiranjeevi Say?

During his speech at the event, Chiranjeevi shared a personal remark about his family, particularly about his son, Ram Charan, and his granddaughter, Klin Kaara. He said, “When I’m at home, it doesn’t feel like I’m surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I’m a ladies’ hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye… I’m scared that he might again have a girl.”

Chiranjeevi’s comments implied a preference for a male child, which did not sit well with many people. His son, Ram Charan, and his wife, Upasana Konidela, welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara, in 2023.

Fans React Strongly to Chiranjeevi’s Remarks

As expected, the actor’s remarks sparked outrage on social media. Many fans and critics took to Twitter and other platforms to express their disappointment.

One user wrote, “Very sad use of words by Chiranjeevi garu here. Ammayi ayithe bhayam enduku? (If it’s a girl, why fear?) They carry the legacy forward the same as boys do, or even better. Publicly making such statements sends a wrong message and takes us backwards. The fact that everyone laughed at his words shows our degenerated thinking!”

Another person commented, “Past few days, Chiranjeevi has been making statements that are tarnishing his own image. First, using inappropriate language on stage, then making comments about girl children not being heirs, and even talking about affairs. Also, he hasn’t openly supported his brother Pawan Kalyan when needed, yet claims to back Janasena.”

A concerned fan tweeted, “Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I respect you as an actor, but I was disappointed by your statement. It came across as misogynistic and suggested that only a male child can carry forward a legacy. Did you really mean this? Are you unhappy with the thought of your son having another daughter, or was this just a joke at Brahmanandam’s film event?”

Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement. It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest… pic.twitter.com/2ylwxsSXut — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 12, 2025

Another Twitter user wrote, “Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter? In 2025, the obsession with a male heir still exists. Disappointing, but not surprising. I have a daughter, and I’ve been told by hundreds of people to have a boy next. It feels terrible when people act like we have control over such things.”

Chiranjeevi’s Love for His Granddaughter Klin Kaara

Despite the controversy, Chiranjeevi has publicly shown affection for his granddaughter. In 2023, he proudly announced her birth and revealed her name to the world.

He had tweeted, “And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela.’ Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, the name ‘Klin Kaara’ signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess, will imbibe these qualities into her personality as she grows up.”

This statement showed his love and admiration for his granddaughter, making his recent comments even more surprising to fans who saw him as a progressive and loving grandfather.

Chiranjeevi’s Recent Films and Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar in 2023. While Waltair Veerayya was a hit, Bhola Shankar failed to make an impact at the box office. He will next be seen in Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The film was initially set for a Sankranthi release but has been postponed.

Additionally, he is also set to work on a film directed by Srikanth Odela. Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who was last seen in Game Changer, is preparing for upcoming projects with directors Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.