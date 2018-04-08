Ater the stupendous success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has become the talk of the town. He is also one of the most eligible bachelors of T-Town. A few months ago, it was rumoured that Prabhas will get married to Anushka Shetty in 2018. However, the Baahubali actress rubbished the reports. Now it is being said that the Baahubali star may get married to Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela.

There has been growing buzz about it. But before you get your hopes, let us break it to you – It is not happening. In fact, Chiranjeevi has rubbished it himself. He also mentioned such rumours need to stop. Well, that’s that now. All Prabhas fans can heave a sigh of relief. The Tollywood superstar is still single! Also Read: Prabhas set to shoot at the grand Burj Khalifa for Saaho’s next schedule on April 10 Ever since the resounding success of Baahubali 2, rumours of Prabhas tying the knot grew two-fold. In fact, the major rumour was that the lead pair – Amarednra Baahubalia nd Devasena were set to tie the knot for real.

The news is reportedly false and was in fact refuted by Chiranjeevi himself. He is quoted as saying that such rumours should be stopped and that Niharika still has a long way to go in films. There was news that the two were to get engaged last December. But both stars have come out and refuted each fo these claims. They have taken it in good humour and clarified that the two are really good friends and there’s nothing more to it. As per reports Prabahs received as many as 6000 proposals during the filming of Baahubali! Whoa! He is in demand or what.

The actor is currently shooting for his next mega-budget actioner – Saaho. It is touted to be a high octane action film that promises insane stunts and sequences. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The team will soon head to UAE to shoot for hi-profile stunts under the choreography of Kenny Bates. Prabhas will be seen in a completely different avatar.

