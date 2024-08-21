Thursday, August 22, 2024

Chiranjeevi Seeks Blessings Of Lord Balaji In Tirumala With Family Ahead Of His 69th Birthday

Chiranjeevi Seeks Blessings Of Lord Balaji In Tirumala With Family Ahead Of His 69th Birthday

Ahead of his 69th birthday, megastar Chiranjeevi on Tuesday reached Tirumala along with his family for darshan of Lord Balaji. Clad in a casual t-shirt and jeans, Chiranjeevi received a warm welcome at Tirumala’s hotel and he was accompanied by his mother and wife.

Chiranjeevi is going to celebrate his 69th birthday on August 22. And wanted to start this special day by seeking blessings of Lord Balaji at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala.

Fans have already started celebrating the megastar’s birthday. One of his fans prayed for Chiranjeevi and his family at Tirupati temple.

MUST READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me Bae’s Trailer

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as ‘Vijetha’, ‘Indra’, ‘Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.’, and most recently he was seen in ‘Bholaa Shankar’.

He made his debut in 1978 with the film Punadhirallu and since then he has been entertaining audience with his versatile acting skills.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India.

Chiranjeevi received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on May 9.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture Tanvi: The Great  

addBlock

Recent Post

Muzaffarnagar Job Fair: Over 15,000 Opportunities And 5,000 Appointment Letters To Be Distributed

Muzaffarnagar Job Fair: Over 15,000 Opportunities And 5,000 Appointment Letters To Be Distributed

Death Toll Rises To 17 In Reactor Blast At Andhra’s Anakapalli

Death Toll Rises To 17 In Reactor Blast At Andhra’s Anakapalli

Maharashtra Child Rights Panel Advocates For Specialized Unit To Fight Crimes Against Women And Children

Maharashtra Child Rights Panel Advocates For Specialized Unit To Fight Crimes Against Women And Children

KT Rama Rao Accuses Telangana Government Of Deceiving Farmers With False Loan Waiver Promises

KT Rama Rao Accuses Telangana Government Of Deceiving Farmers With False Loan Waiver Promises

Tripura’s Belonia Hit Hard By Flooding: Relief Efforts Begin

Tripura’s Belonia Hit Hard By Flooding: Relief Efforts Begin

China- Europe Trade War: Beijing Launches Probe On EU’s Dairy Products

China- Europe Trade War: Beijing Launches Probe On EU’s Dairy Products

Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 20 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operation Underway

Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 20 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operation Underway

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox