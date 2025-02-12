Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Chiranjeevi’s Comment On Grandfather Sparks Buzz: Calls Him A ‘Flirt’

Actor Chiranjeevi’s recent remarks at the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam have sparked controversy, with his statements about his maternal grandfather overshadowing the film’s promotion.

Chiranjeevi’s Comment On Grandfather Sparks Buzz: Calls Him A ‘Flirt’


Actor Chiranjeevi’s recent remarks at the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam have taken social media by storm, with his statements about his maternal grandfather grabbing more attention than the film itself. The veteran actor made candid revelations about his family history, calling his grandfather a “flirt” and hinting at multiple grandmothers.

Chiranjeevi On His Maternal Grandfather

During the event, popular anchor Suma flashed an image of Chiranjeevi’s maternal grandfather, Radha Krishna Naidu, on the screen and described him as a “great personality.” When asked to share his thoughts, Chiranjeevi’s response left the audience in shock.

“He is my mom’s father, Radha Krishna Naidu. He is from Nellore but settled in Mogalthur, where he retired as a state excise inspector. Often at home, they would tell me to become like anyone else but him,” the Waltair Veerayya actor revealed.

‘He Had Two Homes, Maybe More’

Chiranjeevi went on to explain his family’s reluctance to hold his grandfather as an ideal figure, saying, “He’s a rasikudu (loosely translating to flirt or romantic) and had two homes; I have two grandmothers. Whenever he got mad at both of them, he would go to the third one who lost everything, but he pitied her. These are the three I know, or maybe there are four to five, I don’t know.”

The unexpected revelation led to laughter among the audience, but it also raised eyebrows, with many on social media expressing mixed reactions to Chiranjeevi’s casual remarks about his grandfather’s relationships.

Mixed Reactions On Social Media

While some fans took the actor’s comments in a humorous light, others criticized the way he spoke about his grandfather’s multiple partners, stating that such remarks could be inappropriate in a public forum. The statement has sparked discussions about family dynamics, personal choices, and their place in public discourse.

This isn’t the only statement that has landed Chiranjeevi in controversy recently. At the same event, he also expressed his desire for his son, Ram Charan, to have a son to continue the family legacy. This comment drew backlash from netizens, who accused him of promoting gender bias.

As the debate continues online, Chiranjeevi has yet to address the reactions to his statements. Whether it was all in good humor or an unintended slip, the veteran actor’s words have certainly created a buzz, overshadowing the event’s primary purpose—the promotion of Brahma Anandam.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Comment , Says,’ Kaala Mooh …..’

