As per the Senior police officer Hyderabad- Kalyaan Dev, son in law of Chiranjeevi filed a complaint against ten users who were harassing him and posting objectionable text against him on the photo-sharing app Instagram and to this industrialist, Kalyaan Dev requested officers to take necessary action.

The police officials have written a letter and has requested the Facebook-owned platform Instagram to share the details of the users as the would take necessary action against the harassment.

Chiranjeevi’s son in law Kalyaan Dhev is an industrialist and is married to actor Chiranjeevi’s youngest daughter Sreeja.

The duo got married on March 28, 2016, and this marriage marked as Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja’s second wedding. She was earlier married to BJP Politician Sirish Bhardwaj and they both had been dating since 2007 but later split ways over dowry allegations.

Sreeja and Kalyan got married in Bengaluru in presence of their close friends and family members among which Ram Charan too was spotted. Even Salman Khan was at the wedding to give the duo blessings.

