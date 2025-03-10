Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara might release on his birthday, August 22, 2025, after delays due to VFX issues. His next film, Mega 157, begins filming in May.

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!


Fans of megastar Chiranjeevi have been eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, and now, fresh reports suggest a major change in its release schedule. Initially slated for a grand Sankranthi 2025 release, the much-anticipated film is now expected to hit the big screens on August 22, coinciding with Chiranjeevi’s 70th birthday. However, an official confirmation is still pending, keeping fans on edge.

Why Was Vishwambhara Delayed?

The film has already faced multiple delays, with production hurdles extending its timeline. The makers initially postponed its January release to avoid a clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Further setbacks occurred due to unfinished graphic work, leading the team to seek international expertise for VFX improvements. Following criticism over the teaser’s visual effects, the production house outsourced CGI work to the acclaimed team behind the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar. The reworked visuals are expected to enhance the film’s cinematic experience significantly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With post-production nearing completion, industry insiders believe that Vishwambhara is now being strategically positioned for an August 22 release, as per reports from 123Telugu. The film’s team is working tirelessly to wrap up production at the earliest.

Chiranjeevi’s Next Big Project – Mega 157

Apart from Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi is also juggling another exciting venture. The actor has reportedly allocated 90 working days for his next film, tentatively titled Mega 157, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Unlike his recent action-packed roles, this comedy entertainer will showcase Chiranjeevi in a fresh avatar, complete with a new body language and accent. The film is set to begin production in May 2025, eyeing a Sankranti 2026 release.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More About Vishwambhara

Helmed by director Mallidi Vassishta, Vishwambhara promises to deliver a gripping socio-fantasy spectacle. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, and Ramya Pasupuleti alongside Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

The first look of Vishwambhara was unveiled on Chiranjeevi’s 69th birthday in 2024, followed by the teaser release on October 12, 2024. At the time, the makers had teased an intriguing premise with the tagline: “When darkness and evil take over the world, a magnanimous star shall shine bright to fight.” Fans are now eagerly awaiting a final confirmation on the new release date as excitement continues to build.

Filed under

Chiranjeevi new film 2025 Chiranjeevi Vishwambhara release date Mega 157 Chiranjeevi Vishwambhara movie update

newsx

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?
newsx

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well
Craig Wolfley

How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66
Viral video of Pune Stude

Viral Video: Pune Students Turn Geometry Boxes Into Musical Instruments, Internet Call It ‘Wholesome Moment’
newsx

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s...
newsx

Wall Street In Chaos: Is Trump’s Trade Policy Fueling A Market Crash?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66

How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66

Viral Video: Pune Students Turn Geometry Boxes Into Musical Instruments, Internet Call It ‘Wholesome Moment’

Viral Video: Pune Students Turn Geometry Boxes Into Musical Instruments, Internet Call It ‘Wholesome Moment’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s...

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For June 27 Release

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women