Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara might release on his birthday, August 22, 2025, after delays due to VFX issues. His next film, Mega 157, begins filming in May.

Fans of megastar Chiranjeevi have been eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, and now, fresh reports suggest a major change in its release schedule. Initially slated for a grand Sankranthi 2025 release, the much-anticipated film is now expected to hit the big screens on August 22, coinciding with Chiranjeevi’s 70th birthday. However, an official confirmation is still pending, keeping fans on edge.

Why Was Vishwambhara Delayed?

The film has already faced multiple delays, with production hurdles extending its timeline. The makers initially postponed its January release to avoid a clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Further setbacks occurred due to unfinished graphic work, leading the team to seek international expertise for VFX improvements. Following criticism over the teaser’s visual effects, the production house outsourced CGI work to the acclaimed team behind the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar. The reworked visuals are expected to enhance the film’s cinematic experience significantly.

With post-production nearing completion, industry insiders believe that Vishwambhara is now being strategically positioned for an August 22 release, as per reports from 123Telugu. The film’s team is working tirelessly to wrap up production at the earliest.

Chiranjeevi’s Next Big Project – Mega 157

Apart from Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi is also juggling another exciting venture. The actor has reportedly allocated 90 working days for his next film, tentatively titled Mega 157, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Unlike his recent action-packed roles, this comedy entertainer will showcase Chiranjeevi in a fresh avatar, complete with a new body language and accent. The film is set to begin production in May 2025, eyeing a Sankranti 2026 release.

More About Vishwambhara

Helmed by director Mallidi Vassishta, Vishwambhara promises to deliver a gripping socio-fantasy spectacle. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, and Ramya Pasupuleti alongside Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

The first look of Vishwambhara was unveiled on Chiranjeevi’s 69th birthday in 2024, followed by the teaser release on October 12, 2024. At the time, the makers had teased an intriguing premise with the tagline: “When darkness and evil take over the world, a magnanimous star shall shine bright to fight.” Fans are now eagerly awaiting a final confirmation on the new release date as excitement continues to build.