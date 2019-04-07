Chitralahari trailer: Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej is all set to be back on the big screen and how! The trailer of his upcoming film Chitralahari released recently and fans cannot stop praising it. Looking at the buzz around the film, it can be seen that the film is a potential blockbuster. Chitralahari will release on April 12.

After facing setback with his past releases Tej I Love You and Intelligent, Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej is all set to pack a strong punch with his next release Chitralahari. The trailer of the film released on April 6 and fans are convinced that Chaitralahari is a potential blockbuster. Helmed by Kishore Tirumala and bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Chitralahari revolves around a man named Vijay who keeps getting failures in his life.

In his pursuit of success, Sai as Vijay tells his best friend (Sunil) that meeting the love of his life has been the only good thing that has happened in his life. However, he faces failure once again as the duo part ways. The emotional drama shows a range of ups and downs in Sai’s life that keeps the viewers engaged and intrigued.

Slated for a worldwide release on April 12, 2019, the film stars Sai Tej along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji. Reacting to the trailer of the film, social media users are giving a thumbs up and echoing that the film looks entertaining and definitely promising.

Take a look at the social media reaction to Chitralahari trailer:

Very nice n entertaining..success is on the way …all the best Tammudu 🤗👍 https://t.co/6L72X3NNcU — Gopichand Malineni (@megopichand) April 7, 2019

The trailer of Vijay’s journey for success has SUCCESS written all over it👍Promises to be a wholesome youthful entertainer. Dialogues👌Wishing Vijay & his team all the luck for 12th @IamSaiDharamTej @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial #Kishore#ChitralahariTrailerhttps://t.co/xH5W5CGDWI — BennySpeaks (@benny_speaks) April 7, 2019

#ChitralahariTrailer

Waiting for @IamSaiDharamTej comeback film…

This time no disappointment… Damn sure we will get block buster 🤘

All the best from #RamCharan fans pic.twitter.com/TX83YnXP6W — Raghu Charanism™ (@RaghuCharanism) April 7, 2019

What a trailer👌👌….It looks very promising…ATB to the team#ChitralahariTrailer https://t.co/Dc4yMHzpH7 — Hemanth Ane Nenu (@HemanthSunkara3) April 7, 2019

Watched #ChitralahariTrailer . So relatable. I can totally feel every emotion and dialogue in the movie. Sai is brilliant here. 👏

Success vochey movie ye idhi 😎 https://t.co/cgg7zkoNC2 — Saha tweets .. (@Harsha2877) April 7, 2019

In the film, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj are the two female leads while Sunil and Posani are playing supporting roles. With an impressive trailer, the makers of the film have set the expectations of film critics and fans quite high. To raise the excitement for the film, the makers released the first song of the film titled Parugu Pargu. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song resembles some of his old hits like Attarinitiki Daaredi. Post this, songs like Prema Vennela and Glassmates have also released in the past week. At the cinema screens, the film might face a stiff competition from Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Majili that released this weekend.

