Chitrangada Singh Birthday Special: From School Romance To Divorce, The Habit That Strained Her Marriage With Jyoti Randhawa

Chitrangada Singh’s love story with Jyoti Randhawa began long before her Bollywood debut. In an earlier interview, the actor recalled meeting him at a swimming pool when she was in Class 6 and Randhawa was in Class 11. He was initially known to her as her brother’s friend, but years later, their friendship developed into a relationship. Randhawa eventually proposed, and the two married in 2001.

At the time, Randhawa was already making a name for himself in professional golf, while Chitrangada was yet to enter the Hindi film industry. Their marriage came before her acclaimed acting debut in Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2003.

When Did Chitrangada Singh And Jyoti Randhawa’s Marriage Begin To Struggle?

The couple welcomed their son, Zorawar, in 2008. Chitrangada later spoke about the challenge of balancing family life with Randhawa’s demanding golfing schedule. She had once described their marriage as strong and said they had learned to make their contrasting schedules work.

But as Chitrangada’s acting career developed, she increasingly divided her time between Mumbai and Delhi, while Randhawa continued travelling for tournaments. Reports at the time linked the growing distance between their professional lives to difficulties in their marriage. However, neither Chitrangada nor Randhawa publicly confirmed a single specific reason for their eventual separation.

When Did Chitrangada Singh And Jyoti Randhawa Divorce?

The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2013. Court documents later revealed that they had been living separately since February 2011 and had concluded that reconciliation was no longer possible. The Gurgaon family court granted their divorce in November 2013.

The court granted custody of their son, Zorawar, to Chitrangada, with Randhawa retaining visitation rights.

Years later, Chitrangada has largely kept her personal life away from public scrutiny. Her journey from a schoolgirl’s crush to Bollywood actor, wife, mother and eventually single parent remains one of the lesser-known chapters of her life, one that unfolded alongside her transformation into one of Hindi cinema’s distinctive performers.