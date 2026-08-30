LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

Chitrangada Singh has largely stayed away from the usual Bollywood controversy circuit. Yet, her career has had a few headline-making moments, from her abrupt exit from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and the fallout with director Kushan Nandy to the speculation surrounding her marriage to golfer Jyoti Randhawa.

Chitrangada Singh (Photo:X)
Chitrangada Singh (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 13:02 IST

Chitrangada Singh has built a career around choosing characters that often sit outside the conventional Bollywood mould. From her acclaimed debut in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi to films such as Desi Boyz, Inkaar and Baazaar, the actor has moved between intense dramas and mainstream cinema while largely keeping her personal life private. However, that privacy has not always kept her away from headlines. Over the years, a handful of episodes involving her films, relationships and public statements have generated considerable discussion.

Here are some of the most talked-about controversies associated with Chitrangada Singh, and what is actually known about them.

You Might Be Interested In

What happened between Chitrangada Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

One of the biggest controversies of Chitrangada’s career came during the making of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Singh walked out of the film in 2016 after a disagreement with director Kushan Nandy over the filming of an intimate scene. She later said she felt uncomfortable with the way the scene was being directed and described the experience as deeply distressing.

The director’s account was different. Nandy disputed Singh’s version and maintained that the disagreement was connected to the execution of the scene and the script. Nawazuddin also subsequently offered his account of what happened on set. The controversy resurfaced during the #MeToo movement in 2018, when Singh spoke more openly about the incident. Importantly, she clarified that she did not blame Nawazuddin for failing to intervene, saying that he was also in a difficult position at the time.  The role was eventually played by Bidita Bag.

Why did Chitrangada Singh’s divorce become a subject of speculation?

Chitrangada’s marriage to professional golfer Jyoti Randhawa also became a major talking point in the media. The couple married in 2001 and have a son, Zorawar. Reports about trouble in their marriage surfaced for years before they eventually approached a Gurgaon family court for divorce by mutual consent in 2013.

There was initially some confusion around the divorce reports. In May 2013, Singh denied that she was seeking a divorce and said her appearance at the Gurgaon court was related to a property matter.

However, court records later confirmed that Singh and Randhawa had ended their marriage through mutual consent. Their divorce was granted on November 11, 2013, with court documents stating that they had been living separately since February 2011.

What were the rumours about Sudhir Mishra and Chitrangada Singh?

Another chapter that has repeatedly surfaced in entertainment coverage concerns filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who directed Singh in her acclaimed debut Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. There have been reports and speculation over the years about their alleged closeness, with some publications suggesting that it contributed to problems in Singh’s marriage. More recent entertainment reports have repeated those claims.

However, there is no reliable evidence establishing an affair with Mishra as the reason for Singh’s divorce. The official divorce record describes the separation as a mutual decision. That distinction is important when revisiting a story that has been surrounded by years of Bollywood speculation.

How did the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz episode shape her career?

The controversy eventually became part of a larger conversation about consent and working conditions in the Hindi film industry. Singh’s account during the #MeToo movement brought renewed attention to what actors can experience while filming intimate or uncomfortable scenes. Rather than becoming defined by the controversies, Singh continued working across different formats. She has appeared in films including Baazaar, Bob Biswas and Housefull 5, while also taking on production responsibilities.

Her career, therefore, tells a more complicated story than the headlines suggest, one in which disagreements, speculation and difficult professional experiences have occasionally overshadowed an otherwise steady journey through Hindi cinema.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines
Tags: Bollywood controversiesChitrangada Singh

RELATED News

Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’

Chitrangada Singh Birthday Special: From School Romance To Divorce, The Habit That Strained Her Marriage With Jyoti Randhawa

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide, But Can It Hold On After A Sharp Drop?

King Vs King100: Two ‘Kings’, One Christmas — Shah Rukh Khan And Nagarjuna Head For December 24 Box Office Battle

Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update

LATEST NEWS

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster’s Injury Explained

US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More

Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?

Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Captaining East Zone In Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final? Reason Revealed

WATCH VIDEO: Emotional Roger Federer Breaks Down During Hall Of Fame Speech, Tennis Greats Join Hand

Shreyas Iyer’s Spot In Danger? Mumbai Indians Star Seen As Backup For India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans | Report

Vienna Museum Theft: Historic 200-Carat Platinum Necklace With 673 Diamonds Worth $4.3 Million Stolen

WATCH: Liverpool FC Star Alexander Isak Gives His Jersey To Young Fan, Adult Spectator Snatches It After Premier League Match vs Nottingham Forest

Nepal Floods: 573 Workers Still Missing At Hydropower Tunnels ; Rescuers Dig 6-Inch Holes To Send Air Inside

Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines
Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines
Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines
Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

QUICK LINKS