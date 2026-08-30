Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

Chitrangada Singh has built a career around choosing characters that often sit outside the conventional Bollywood mould. From her acclaimed debut in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi to films such as Desi Boyz, Inkaar and Baazaar, the actor has moved between intense dramas and mainstream cinema while largely keeping her personal life private. However, that privacy has not always kept her away from headlines. Over the years, a handful of episodes involving her films, relationships and public statements have generated considerable discussion.

Here are some of the most talked-about controversies associated with Chitrangada Singh, and what is actually known about them.

What happened between Chitrangada Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

One of the biggest controversies of Chitrangada’s career came during the making of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Singh walked out of the film in 2016 after a disagreement with director Kushan Nandy over the filming of an intimate scene. She later said she felt uncomfortable with the way the scene was being directed and described the experience as deeply distressing.

The director’s account was different. Nandy disputed Singh’s version and maintained that the disagreement was connected to the execution of the scene and the script. Nawazuddin also subsequently offered his account of what happened on set. The controversy resurfaced during the #MeToo movement in 2018, when Singh spoke more openly about the incident. Importantly, she clarified that she did not blame Nawazuddin for failing to intervene, saying that he was also in a difficult position at the time. The role was eventually played by Bidita Bag.

Why did Chitrangada Singh’s divorce become a subject of speculation?

Chitrangada’s marriage to professional golfer Jyoti Randhawa also became a major talking point in the media. The couple married in 2001 and have a son, Zorawar. Reports about trouble in their marriage surfaced for years before they eventually approached a Gurgaon family court for divorce by mutual consent in 2013.

There was initially some confusion around the divorce reports. In May 2013, Singh denied that she was seeking a divorce and said her appearance at the Gurgaon court was related to a property matter.

However, court records later confirmed that Singh and Randhawa had ended their marriage through mutual consent. Their divorce was granted on November 11, 2013, with court documents stating that they had been living separately since February 2011.

What were the rumours about Sudhir Mishra and Chitrangada Singh?

Another chapter that has repeatedly surfaced in entertainment coverage concerns filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who directed Singh in her acclaimed debut Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. There have been reports and speculation over the years about their alleged closeness, with some publications suggesting that it contributed to problems in Singh’s marriage. More recent entertainment reports have repeated those claims.

However, there is no reliable evidence establishing an affair with Mishra as the reason for Singh’s divorce. The official divorce record describes the separation as a mutual decision. That distinction is important when revisiting a story that has been surrounded by years of Bollywood speculation.

How did the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz episode shape her career?

The controversy eventually became part of a larger conversation about consent and working conditions in the Hindi film industry. Singh’s account during the #MeToo movement brought renewed attention to what actors can experience while filming intimate or uncomfortable scenes. Rather than becoming defined by the controversies, Singh continued working across different formats. She has appeared in films including Baazaar, Bob Biswas and Housefull 5, while also taking on production responsibilities.

Her career, therefore, tells a more complicated story than the headlines suggest, one in which disagreements, speculation and difficult professional experiences have occasionally overshadowed an otherwise steady journey through Hindi cinema.