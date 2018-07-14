As Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma continues to impress the audience, Chitrangada has stated biopic should be told truthfully. Speaking about the same, she said that one does tend to dramatise things but she had promised Sandeep Singh that Soorma will be truthful to his story. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi has hit the screens.

Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated film Soorma, based on the inspirational life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh, has finally hit the screens. From garnering positive reviews from the audience as well as the celebrity brigade, Soorma has definitely secured a place in everyone’s weekend plans. As the film continues to shine at the box office, Bollywood actor-producer Chitrangda Singh opened up about the film and has stated that Soorma is a very powerful story and since it is a biopic, it should be told truthfully.

Commenting on the same, she stated that one does tend to dramatise things but she had promised the hockey player that the makers of the film will be truthful to his story. Thus, they have not added anything for the sake of cinema. She added that ninety per cent of the film is true.

The rest of the ten per cent is not true because they could not take the names of certain people and would not get permissions for some. However, no fake incident has been created for the biopic and it is all real.

Speaking about making a biopic about someone who is not known enough, Chitrangda stated that they need to make heroes who are not known enough. Just because they are not popular, it does not mean that they are less heroic. She further added that there are so many people who are heroes in their own right and we simply do not know anything about them or their achievements.

On being quipped about choosing Diljit for the role, Chitrangda said that a lot of names were discussed for the film but when the actor’s name popped up, they went ahead with him. When one is making a biopic, the actor needs to have a strong resemblance with the character’s personality otherwise it seems to disconnect. Talking about Diljit, Chitrangda said that Diljit was fit, was bang with the look test and looked like Sandeep Singh.

