Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh has time and again mesmerised her fans with her hot and sexy dance moves and acting talent. The Bollywood diva, who completed her schooling from Sophia Girls College in Meerut and did her graduation from Lady Irwin College in Delhi, started out as a model in the showbiz industry. After working with several brands, Chitrangda paved her way into Bollywood with Gulzar’s music video titled Sunset point followed by Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s music video. Soon, the diva was seen making her big Bollywood debut in Sudhir Mishra’s film Hazaron Khwaishein Aisi.
Despite receiving a great start, Chitrangda’s magic failed to persist due to several box office flops like Kal, Yesterday and Tomorrow, Sorry Bhai!, Ye Saali Zindagi, Joker, Inkaar and I, Me aur Main. Although, the diva made her presence felt in films like Desi Boyz and Gabbar Is Back. The diva’s sizzling dance number in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gabbar Is Back,’ titled as ‘Aao Raja’ emerged as a super hit and garnered more than 70 million views on YouTube. She will be next seen in the third sequel of the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster series alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill and Mahi Gill.
Also Read: Evelyn Sharma photos: 35 Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Evelyn Sharma