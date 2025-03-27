Home
Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran faces roadblocks as USA premieres get canceled and legal issues delay early morning screenings.

Chiyaan Vikram’s much-anticipated Tamil action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran was set to hit theaters on March 27, but last-minute legal hurdles have led to unexpected delays. The film’s USA premiere was canceled, and early morning screenings in India were put on hold due to a legal dispute.

Legal Dispute Delays Release

According to Times Now, the multiplex chains PVR and Cinepolis will not screen Veera Dheera Sooran before 10 AM. The delay is a result of legal action taken by Mumbai-based production company B4U, which alleged a breach of contract regarding the film’s OTT rights. The company claims that the rights were supposed to be sold before the theatrical release.

In response, the Delhi High Court issued an interim stay on the film’s release until 10:30 AM. Since the first show was scheduled for 9 AM, the order led to the cancellation of early screenings. Now, the film is expected to start playing in theaters only after 11 AM.

USA Premiere Show Canceled

Meanwhile, 123Telugu has reported that Veera Dheera Sooran’s premiere shows in the USA have been canceled. This development has left both exhibitors and fans disappointed. Producer Riya Shibu is currently in Delhi working to resolve the legal complications, with expectations that the issue will be settled in a few hours.

Fan Disappointment and Pre-Release Concerns

Chiyaan Vikram’s fans were already concerned about the film’s weak pre-release buzz. Despite promotional efforts, the movie struggled to build strong anticipation. The latest legal troubles have only added to the worries, making the release more challenging.

About Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran is a Tamil action thriller directed by SU Arun Kumar and produced by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures. The film follows the story of Kaali, a store owner who gets drawn into a dangerous crime network. Chiyaan Vikram plays the lead role, supported by a stellar cast including SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Siddique. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

With the legal hurdles delaying the release, fans are eagerly waiting for an official update on when the film will have a smooth rollout across all locations.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Filed under

Chiyaan Vikram new movie Tamil movie delay Veera Dheera Sooran legal issues Veera Dheera Sooran release

