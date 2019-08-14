Chobare Aaali: Haryanvi ace singer Gajender Phogat is back with a new latest songs Chobare Aaali, which is currently on the trending list. The video till now has garnered more than 67000 views with thousand of fans love comments. Watch the video here

Chobare Aaali: For all the Haryanvi chora’s out there, here comes a hot track ‘Chobare Aaali’ by singer Gajender Phogat, which is currently trending on social media. The beat, the music and the picturisation all at its best as you can see in the video. In the Chobare Aali video, the actor can be seen proposing a girl in its rowdy Jatt style, and the lyrics Chora Su Mai Jaat Tere Kadunga Thaat, Chobare Aali Khaat Meri Khali Padi Se has been written by Ajay Hooda which is given by Mr. Boota.

Till now the video has garnered more than 67,499 thousand views and the comment section has been flooded with lovable comments of Gajender fans. Some of Gajender and Ajay Hooda fans wrote, very nice song Ajay Hooda Fans hit like, while some passed the comment in a jocular way and wrote Everyone’s bed is empty because there is a shortage of girls in Haryana (Yaar khat sbki Khali h per Haryana m girls ki shortage h).

Check the comments here:

Moreover, the song is a big hit and Gajender’s fans leave no stone unturned to make his song a hit, however, its a fact that most of the Gajender’s song is a big hit because of its superb lyrics and the beat which catches all the eyes balls of viewers. No, just that there are some more hit songs of an ace Haryanvi singer like Jhum Uthi Delhi, Badal Gaya Haryana, Kache Kata Dunga, Gadbad, Khaat, Mouj Jawani Ki, Kayukar Bhoolegi Tu Manne, Asli Dukh and more to go to be added in his hit list.

Here are top 4 Gajender Phogat songs which will blow your mind:

