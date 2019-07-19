A picture from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha scheduled in Corsica got viral on the internet featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Choreographer Bosco Martis and his teammate. The film starred Ranbir and Deepika Padukone in the main lead and Ranveer came to meet wife Deepika while she was shooting for the film.

Choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram yesterday and shared a throwback picture of him with Ranbir and Ranveer from the sets of Tamasha which was being shot in Corsica. While Deepika can’t be seen in the picture, it features Ranbir and Ranveer, Bosco and his teammate. The photo will definitely make you feel nostalgic.

It will be great to see Ranveer and Ranbir together on-screen space in future. Deepika has worked with both of them separately in many movies. Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika are working on their next film 83 where Ranveer will be seen playing the role of famous cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen playing the role of Romi Dev. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in his upcoming movie Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt which is slated to release in December this year.

