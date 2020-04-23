Anita Raj, a famous actress of Bollywood who is now seen in Television shows invited her friends over for a drink amid the coronavirus lockdown, when the watchman got to know about her plans he informed the police about the activity. Read the article to know more.

Veteran actress Anita Raj, who is known for her performances in films like Naukar Biwi ka, Prem Geet, and others is now grabbing all the attention for the wrong reasons. The actress and her husband have been accused of violating the lockdown rules and the matter also reached to the cops. A video is also doing rounds on the internet in which Anita and her husband Sunil Hingorani are having a feud with their society’s watchman. The reason for the feud was that the security personal informed the cops when he got to know about the plans of Anita to call her friends at her place for chilling.

Reports say that Anita and her husband invited some of their pals at their Pali residence for some drinks, and as soon as the watchman noticed of such activity he informed the cops about it. Soon when this news reached the cops, Anita and Sunil received a call from the police and it obviously didn’t go well for them. After the call agitated Anita and Sunil went to the watchman and vented out at him and also accused him of spreading lies.

In an interview Anita said that her husband is a doctor and one of his friends has a medical emergency, so his friend came up to our house with his wife, my husband couldn’t refuse to them on humanitarian grounds. She also said that the cops came to her house on a false complaint and when they check the situation, they apologized. After having a great journey in Bollywood the actress Anita has now moved on to the smaller screen and is currently being seen in colors show Choti Sarrdaarni.

