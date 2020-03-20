Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: Harleen gets irked after seeing Sarabjeet getting inclined towards Meher. Read the details below—

Choti Sardarni spoiler alert: When it comes to high-voltage drama, how can anybody forget Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi’s drama show Choti Sarrdaarni. From Param’s emotions, Harleen’s evil plans, to Meher’s spirit in finding the right path, Choti Sarrdaarni is no doubt among the top daily soaps high on entertainment.

For a long time, Meher and Sarabjeet’s equations were not great as Harleen made Sarabjeet believe that Meher has betrayed him about Ginni’s marriage. Though, Sarabjeet trusted Harleen and maintained some distance from Meher but in the last episode, Sarabjeet was seen trusting Meher as she brought some evidence against Perry that will help in stopping Ginni’s marriage.

While Meher wants Ginni and Rana to get married, later Sarabjeet also supports her in this challenge as both of them will together defeat Perry and his father Shamsher, who is always up with their evil plans. After learning about the evidence, Sarabjeet also understands that his wife is innocent and she is helping him to dig out the truth.

Later, Sarabjeet will also be seen informing Harleen about their plan against Perry and Shamsher and later Harleen gets irked after seeing Sarabjeet again getting close to Meher. Overall, it will be quite exciting to see how will Harleen plan out different ways to separate Meher and Sarabjeet as currently, the duo has reunited. Further, it will also be interesting to see what will be the next step of Harleen against Sarabjeet and Meher, in spoiling their relationship.

