Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: Harleen tries to instigate Sarabjit by making him feel betrayed by Meher. Read the details here–

Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: When it comes to drama and an interesting plot, no other show can beat Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia starrer Choti Sarrdaarni. From adding new twists and turns to build more misunderstandings between the lead pair, the makers are leaving no chance for keeping the audience glued up to their seats. Now as per the recent development, Harleen, who is against Meher, will try to brainwash her brother Sarabjit against Meher.

It seems that Sarabjit and Meher’s brimming chemistry is not been liked by Harleen and she decides to distance both of them by influencing the opinion of Sarabjit. In order to be an obstacle in Sarabjit and Meher’s love story, Harleen makes a plan of creating a doubt in the mind of Sarabjit against Meher.

She decides to use Rana and Ginni’s thing to instigate Sarabjit against Meher and takes advantage of the situation as Meher knew the truth and she didn’t inform anything to Sarabjit. Later, Sarabjit gets into Harleen’s influence and feels betrayed by Meher.

Now, it will be very exciting to see how Sarabjit will solve the misunderstanding with Meher or will he remain stuck with his ego. Moreover, will Harleen’s plan of creating differences between Sarabjit and Meher will be successful or like every time Meher will solve this problem as well.

