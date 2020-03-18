After getting into a verbal spat with Sandhu, Meher will be seen supporting Sarabjeet and will also be seen challenging Sandhu for Ginni and Rana's marriage. Read the details here–

Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: When it comes to a high dose of drama and entertainment, who can forget Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi starrer Choti Sarrdaarni. From the emotional aspect added Kevina Tak (Param Singh) to the drama added by Kulwant Kaur Dhillon and Harleen, the show is no doubt a complete package of entertainment and further the twists and turns added by the makers make sure to keep the audience hooked.

Though Harleen’s efforts went in vain as all the misunderstanding between Sarabjeet and Meher got solved but it seems that the lead pair has landed themselves in troubled waters since the time Ginni ran away with Rana from her Roka function with Perry Sandhu. Though earlier, Sarabjeet blamed Meher for this incident later he understands the situation and decides to fight back.

In the upcoming episode, unhappy with the happenings, Sandu starts insulting Ginni to which Sarabjeet backs her and later Sandu is seen raising his hand to slap Sarabjeet. Luckily, Meher will reach on time and will be seen taking a strong stand for her husband and insults Sandhu in return.

The entire drama will not end here as Meher will also be seen challenging Sandu for Rana and Ginni’s marriage. Not just this, Meher further reveals that she is happy that Ginni didn’t get married to Sandhu and she will try her best that Ginni ties the knot with Rana only.

Further, it will be interesting to see how Sarabjeet and Meher together support each other and will together fight from this incident.

