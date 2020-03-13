Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: After Harleen's brainwash, Sarabjeet stops talking to Meher and blames her for Rana, Ginni's love union. Read the details here–

Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: This will not be wrong to say that in just a small-time span Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi starrer Choti Sarrdaarni has garnered a lot of eyeballs with its gripping storyline and drama. Whether it is the emotional aspect added by Parm or the twists added by their family, Choti Sarrdaarni has made its space in the hearts of the audience and is among the most entertaining daily soaps.

In the last few episodes, though Sarabjeet wanted to confess his feelings for Meher and wanted to take their relationship on a different level, it seems that in the presence of Harleen, Sarabjeet and Meher can never unite. In the last episode, Harleen was seen brainwashing Sarabjeet by blaming Meher for Ginni and Rana’s love unite.

Harleen tries hard to instigate Sarabjeet and she becomes successful in breaking the bond between Sarabjeet and Meher as Sarab stops talking to his wife and will also be seen crying as he thinks that Meher has betrayed with him. Not just this, Sarabjeet also tries to solve the entire problem by bringing back Ginni and tries hard to save Harleen’s image.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 March 2020 preview: Kartik to rescue Naira, expose Jhaveri

Meanwhile, Meher also wants that Ginni returns home back and also tries to unveil the love story of Rana and Ginni. Further, she also wants to solve Sarabjeet’s misunderstanding as he thinks that Meher is the one behind Rana and Ginni’s ran away. Overall, it will be interesting to see whether Sarabjeet trust Meher or will continue to build more distance between them.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 12 March 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill slams Sanjjanna Galrani for questioning Ankita Shrivastava’s character

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App