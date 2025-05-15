Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, Brown was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). Authorities said the arrest is connected to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023.

American rapper Chris Brown was taken into custody by UK police in the early hours of Thursday, May 15. The arrest occurred at The Lowry Hotel in Salford, Manchester, just hours after the 36-year-old arrived via private jet.

Brown is accused of assaulting music producer Abraham Diaw at a London nightclub in 2023.

Metropolitan Police Confirm Arrest

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, Brown was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). Authorities said the arrest is connected to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023, as reported by The Independent.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 15 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains,” a police spokesperson told The Independent. The case is being handled by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.

The incident in question involves an alleged attack on producer Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair district. Diaw claims Brown struck him “two or three times” in the head, which reportedly caused his knee to collapse.

Diaw has filed a civil lawsuit demanding $16 million (£12 million) in damages for physical injuries and financial losses allegedly suffered due to the altercation.

Chris Brown is currently preparing for his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, set to begin in three weeks. One of the key tour stops is scheduled at Co-op Live in Manchester next month. The arrest may impact these plans, although no official statement has been made regarding cancellations or changes.

Chris Brown’s Legal History Resurfaces

Brown has faced legal issues before. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault after a high-profile domestic violence case involving then-girlfriend Rihanna. He received five years of probation, was ordered to complete domestic violence counseling, and serve community labor.

As of now, Chris Brown’s representatives have not issued a public response regarding the latest arrest. The legal process remains ongoing.