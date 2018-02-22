Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has hinted at the possibility of a film based on the character of Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson portrays the role of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in the MCU and last year Jac Schaeffer was hired by the studio to pen the script for the character’s solo film while speaking to ET Canada about Marvel’s latest Black Panther and its success.

We finally have a hint for a Black Widow standalone movie and Chris Evans, who plays the buff Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe is the one who did so. Scarlett Johansson portrays the role of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in the MCU and last year Jac Schaeffer was hired by the studio to pen the script for the character’s solo film. Speaking to ET Canada about Marvel’s latest superhero entry Black Panther and its success, Evans said, “There’s nothing (Marvel Studios) can’t do. And I’m sure it’s gonna have the exact same effect when Captain Marvel comes out, and then the Black Widow movie comes out. Marvel just has the winning recipe and they’re kind of one step ahead of everybody else,” he said.

Johansson has till now appeared as the character in six films, the next one being this summer’s Avengers: Infinity War. The speculations about the standalone movie have been around since the character was first introduced to MCU via Iron Man 2 in 2010. The latest report about the movie revealed that screenwriter Jac Schaeffer, known for Black List script The Shower, has been enlisted by the studio to pen the script for the project. The studio hasn’t made an official comment on any of this or casting or recruiting director to helm the project.

ALSO READ: Ryan Coogler writes heartfelt letter after Black Panther’s success

But Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has some interesting ideas to make a movie about very sullen and dark character. “In all honesty, I reckon I could probably bring something pretty unique to any of the franchises. So, I’d love to see Black Widow. (I’d like to see) Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be. Because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?” he told io9.

ALSO READ: Oprah Winfrey joins George and Amal Clooney in donating $5,00,000 to Florida high school shooting survivors

ALSO READ: CBFC gives green signal to Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s controversial film ‘S Durga’