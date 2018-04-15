With the ongoing Common Wealth Games (CWG 2018), Thor was spotted with Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt at Gold Coast. Thor shared the picture on Instagram stating they he had just recruited a new avenger. Superhero Thor was in Australia with his family to enjoy the Common Wealth Games. Usain Bolt's carrier has made him clinch as many as 14 World gold medals and eight gold medals at the Olympics.

With the shooting of Avengers: Infinity War all wrapped up, the world’s strongest force is out having a gala time. Recently, the God of Thunder, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth was seen enjoying with the fastest man alive. Relax we are not talking about DC and Marvels’ cross movie with Thor and Flash. With the ongoing Common Wealth Games (CWG 2018), Thor was spotted with Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt at Gold Coast in Australia. The actor also shared some candid photographs with the athlete on his Instagram account.

Thor shared the picture on Instagram stating they he had just recruited a new avenger! Well, we would like to know what Tony Stark aka Iron Man has to say about the new recruit. Apart from making most of his time with the Usain ‘Lightning’ Bolt, Thor also took a jibe at the fastest man alive — Flash aka Barrey Allen — from DC. He said that Usain Bolt makes Flash look like he is skateboarding. Chris who has recently wrapped up the shoot of hi upcoming Infinity War said: “Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand.”

Superhero Thor was in Australia with his family to enjoy the Common Wealth Games. Usain Bolt’s carrier has made him clinch as many as 14 World gold medals and eight gold medals at the Olympics. Bolt also has at least 19 Guinness World Records for achievements and victories in the sport. Even though Bolt has got a nod from the God of Thunder Thor, but without Captain’s approval, it seems hard to imagine him in the second part of infinity war. Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland and many more. The move will release on April 27.

