Chris Hemsworth, known for playing the character Thor in the Avengers franchise, has arrived in India to shoot for his upcoming Netflix thriller, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. According to reports, he is currently in Ahmedabad and will soon travel to Mumbai.

This is not the first time Hemsworth aka Thor has been to India, in 2015 he travelled to Delhi, Agra, Leh, Goa and Dharamshala. He has recently finished the final round of filming on Avengers 4, the highly anticipated conclusion to this phase in the MCU, due for release in May 2019.

Dhaka, his upcoming Netflix project for which he’s in India, is produced by his MCU directors Joe & Anthony Russo and is a thriller set in India and Bangladesh. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Netflix original will be directed by debutant Sam Hargrave, who used to play Chris Evans’ stunt double in the recent Marvel movies.

As per reports, Hemsworth plays a character who help rescue a kidnapped Indian boy from the Bangladeshi city of Dhaka. The film is being shot in India and then it’ll be shot in Dhaka and Thailand.

The much-anticipated 4th edition of Avenger, which Hemsworth is part of, is only 6 months away and still, everything about the movie is under the wraps. According to reports, the trailer will be out by the end of the year, but till then many theories are doing the rounds and going by the massive reach of the series, there’s plenty to speculate about as what will happen.

