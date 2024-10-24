Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney's Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

The upcoming film will be directed by Paul King, best known for his successful project, Wonka. King will also co-write the screenplay alongside Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. (Read more below)

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth, renowned for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is reportedly in discussions to play the legendary role of Prince Charming in Disney’s forthcoming Prince Charming movie. While specific plot details remain under wraps, it has not been confirmed whether the film will adopt a live-action format or be presented as an animated feature, as reported by Variety.

The upcoming film will be directed by Paul King, best known for his successful project, Wonka. King will also co-write the screenplay alongside Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Hemsworth has been keeping busy with a variety of projects. He recently lent his voice to the iconic Optimus Prime in the animated film Transformers One. Earlier this year, he took on the role of the villain Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, sharing the screen with Anya Taylor-Joy.

Next on Hemsworth’s agenda is the thriller Crime 101, produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The film features an impressive cast, including Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Hemsworth’s fellow Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo. Based on a short story by Don Winslow, Crime 101 delves into a series of unsolved jewellery thefts along the Pacific Coast Highway. In this intriguing narrative, Hemsworth portrays a lone jewel thief plotting one last heist while a determined detective attempts to apprehend him.

Paul King, the director of Prince Charming, is fresh off the success of Wonka, which starred Timothée Chalamet and grossed an impressive $218 million domestically, totaling $634 million worldwide. King has also received acclaim for directing the beloved Paddington films, which achieved significant box office success.

As of now, Disney has yet to officially comment on Hemsworth’s potential casting as Prince Charming, leaving fans eager for further announcements and developments.

