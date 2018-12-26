Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas at her home. She has shared several picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen having fun. She looks no less than a pretty lady with a golden reindeer headband which perfectly complemented with her red and purple outfit.

Alia Bhatt who is busy in shooting the film Kalank took her some time off to celebrate Christmas. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share some of the pictures and shared her festive mood with fans. In the photograph, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a floral red-purple outfit with reindeer headband.

The pictures are filled with joy as she happily poses for the cameras. She looks undoubtedly, super cute in the photographs. She has shared two Instagram stories as before and after Christmas lunch. She is not the only celebrity who took to social media to share their festive mood. Some celebrities enjoyed the day with their kids. Check out their Instagram posts.

Alia Bhatt grabbed a lot of headlines for her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. There are various speculation that the couple might get married next year. However, the couple hasn’t admitted anything yet.

Both of them will star in Director Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan. Individually, Alia Bhatt had been featured in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. She was widely appreciated for her stellar performance in the movie.

