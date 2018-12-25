As the country gears to celebrate Christmas today with their friends and family, Bollywood celebrities are in no mood to miss any opportunity to give our some of the most fashion-forward looks as inspiration for a perfect OOTN. For the birthday bash of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, which was held last night on Christmas Eve, Janhvi was spotted in an ensemble by celebrity designer Prabal Gurung

Bollywood divas Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are in the lead to sway everyone with their super-hot looks.

The season of festivities is here and we couldn’t be more excited. As the country gears to celebrate Christmas today with their friends and family, Bollywood celebrities are in no mood to miss any opportunity to give our some of the most fashion-forward looks as inspiration for a perfect OOTN. Amid many looks that are making its way on social media, Bollywood divas Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are in the lead to sway everyone with their super-hot looks.

For the birthday bash of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, which was held last night on Christmas Eve, Janhvi was spotted in an ensemble by celebrity designer Prabal Gurung. Donning a shimmery green gown with ruffles at the bottom with black heels, the next-gen star accentuated her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip shade styled with soft curly hair.

Giving her a tough competition is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez, who looks breathtaking in a black tight-high slit embellished gown. To style the same, she completed her look with silver dangler earrings, black heels and a picture-perfect pout.

Apart from the two leading ladies, celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Khushi Kapoor upped the fashion quotient at the event.

