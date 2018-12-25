Christmas 2018: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ringing in the festival of Christmas in full swing with their family in London. The Bollywood actor shared a family photo on her Instagram account a few hours ago. Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot earlier this month at Jodhpur and later took social media by storm with photos from their wedding and followed receptions.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly the newsmakers of 2018. Post a grand intimate wedding in Jodhpur followed by three lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, the duo has jet off to London to ring in Christmas with family. On Christmas Eve, PeeCee took to her official Instagram account to share photos that scream festive season.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen striking a pose with Jonas brothers, Sophie Turner, Mama and Papa Jonas as well as Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. Dressed to their best, the photo is what a perfect family picture looks like.

For the Christmas bash, while Priyanka can be seen dressed in a high-neck white crop top, a matching flowy skirt, ankle boots and a shoulder bag, Nick Jonas is seen keeping it simple yet dapper in a grey round neck t-shirt with denim paired with a brown jacket and leather boots. Needless to say, the couple looks picture-perfect together.

As per the latest reports, PeeCee and Nick are all set to host another wedding reception in Los Angeles by the end of this year. Celebrities like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Meghan Markle are likely to mark their presence at the event.

