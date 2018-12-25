On December 25, the celebrities made sure to celebrate festival Christmas at their fullest. Celeb kids' equally enjoyed the day with their parents. The celebrities have shared photographs of their tiny tots on social media.

Like every festival, Bollywood celebrities hosted Christmas parties in their own style. Be it Katrina Kaif’s Christmas bash or ace filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani’s star-studded house party, the celebrities enjoyed the festival of joyous and happiness at their best. Celeb kids were also not far behind in adding more glee to the festival. From Soha Ali Khan’s cutie-pie Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to Esha Deol’s Radhya, dressed in Santa Claus red attire, the tiny tots made sure to ring the Christmas bells to the fullest. Celebrities have shared their kids’ photographs on their Instagram handle.

Each one of them looks charming in their own outfit. However, it’s Radhya’s expression in one of the photographs which is unmissable. She can be seen engrossed while looking at something. While Asin Thottumkal’s baby girl can be seen enjoying her day by sleeping.

Check out their Instagram posts which they have captured in a beautiful festival album.

Christmas is celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ on every 25th of December. On this day people usually share greetings, happiness and delicious food items with each other.

